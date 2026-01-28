HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Ajit Pawar's funeral at 11 am tomorrow, PM, HM may attend

Wed, 28 January 2026
Share:
16:42
image
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's last rites will be performed with full state honours, Maharashtra General Administration Department (Protocol) informed on Wednesday.

Kiran, Trustee of Vidya Pratishthan, said that Pawar's last rites will be conducted tomorrow at 11 am.

"The mortal remains of Ajit Pawar will be kept at Vidya Pratishthan ground for the public to pay their last respects today. The last rites will be conducted tomorrow at 11 am," Kiran told ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are expected to attend the funeral.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar died in a chartered plane crash while travelling from Mumbai to Baramati this morning. Pawar was on his way to Baramati to campaign for the Zilla Panchayat elections.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis announced a state holiday and three days of mourning following the demise of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

During the three-day mourning period, the national flag will be flown at half-mast on all buildings across Maharashtra where it is regularly hoisted. No government entertainment programmes will be organised during this period. All state government offices across Maharashtra will remain closed on Wednesday, January 28, 2026. -- ANI/PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'We liked Ajit Dada's smooth grip on administration'
LIVE! 'We liked Ajit Dada's smooth grip on administration'

Many landing attempts, go-around: Last moments of Ajit's plane
Many landing attempts, go-around: Last moments of Ajit's plane

"The aircraft was cleared to land on runway 11 at 0843 IST (8.43 am). However, they did not give a readback of the landing clearance (did not respond to ATC). Next, the ATC saw the flames around the threshold of runway 11 at 0844 IST...

She told me, I am flying with Ajit dada: Crew member's father
She told me, I am flying with Ajit dada: Crew member's father

Pinky Mali was an attendant on the Learjet 46, operated by Delhi-based VSR Ventures, that crash-landed at the Baramati airport

Ajit Pawar's death puts question mark over NCP's future
Ajit Pawar's death puts question mark over NCP's future

The death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has created a leadership crisis within the NCP, raising questions about the party's future and potential reunification with the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP).

Ajit Pawar plane crash: Aviation min reveals what went wrong
Ajit Pawar plane crash: Aviation min reveals what went wrong

Ajit Pawar and four others on board died after the chartered plane crashed.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO