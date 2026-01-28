Ajit Pawar's funeral at 11 am tomorrow, PM, HM may attend

16:42





Kiran, Trustee of Vidya Pratishthan, said that Pawar's last rites will be conducted tomorrow at 11 am.





"The mortal remains of Ajit Pawar will be kept at Vidya Pratishthan ground for the public to pay their last respects today. The last rites will be conducted tomorrow at 11 am," Kiran told ANI.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are expected to attend the funeral.





Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Ajit Pawar died in a chartered plane crash while travelling from Mumbai to Baramati this morning. Pawar was on his way to Baramati to campaign for the Zilla Panchayat elections.





Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis announced a state holiday and three days of mourning following the demise of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.





During the three-day mourning period, the national flag will be flown at half-mast on all buildings across Maharashtra where it is regularly hoisted. No government entertainment programmes will be organised during this period. All state government offices across Maharashtra will remain closed on Wednesday, January 28, 2026. -- ANI/PTI

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's last rites will be performed with full state honours, Maharashtra General Administration Department (Protocol) informed on Wednesday.