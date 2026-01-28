Ajit Pawar's body identified through his wristwatch

23:27





Wreckage of the crashed Learjet, which was engulfed in flames, lay strewn when villagers rushed to the spot, barely 200 metres from the edge of a tabletop runway at Baramati airport.





They claimed Pawar was identified by his wristwatch.





A viral video shows a person pointing at the wristwatch of a charred body, claiming the deceased person is Ajit Pawar.





Notably, the clock is the poll symbol of the Nationalist Congress Party, led by the late Ajit Pawar.





The 16-year-old aircraft, operated by VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd, crashed while attempting a second landing approach at the airport, an uncontrolled airfield where traffic information is typically provided by instructors and pilots from local flying training organisations. -- PTI

A wristwatch, a constant companion of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, who was a stickler for punctuality, served as the sombre proof to identify him at the plane crash site in Pune district, eyewitnesses claimed.