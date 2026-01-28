Ajit Pawar death: Public holiday, 3-day mourning in Maha

12:52

The national flag at half mast at Mantralaya, Mumbai. Pic: Sahil Salvi





Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, CM Fadanvis said that the decision on Pawar's last rites will be made after consulting his family. The Chief Minister said, "Today we have declared a state holiday, and three days of state mourning have also been announced. This is a completely irreparable loss for the whole state of Maharashtra."





Mourning Ajit Pawar's demise, Fadnavis said that there is a "wave of sorrow" across Maharashtra. He recalled Pawar as a hardworking leader and noted his contributions to the state.





Referring to the tragic incident as a personal loss, Devendra Fadnavis said, "Ajit Dada was a hardworking leader and did not shake in any circumstances. It is a difficult day for Maharashtra. It takes time to develop such leadership. He had major contribution to Maharashtra's development. His demise is shocking, and for me, it's a personal loss; a friend has left me. It's a very big loss for the family."





"Also, Eknath Shinde and I will leave for Baramati very soon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and Amit Shah ji have spoken to me about this, and they both have expressed their grief over the incident. This incident has spread a wave of sorrow all across Maharashtra. His last rights will be finalised after a discussion with the family. I have spoken to Supriya Tai (Supriya Sule) and Partha Pawar. Once we reach Baramati, we will talk to the family members, and then we will decide something about his funeral," he added.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis on Wednesday announced a state holiday and three days of mourning following the demise of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, in a plane crash this morning.