Ajit Pawar death: Public holiday, 3-day mourning in Maha

Wed, 28 January 2026
12:52
The national flag at half mast at Mantralaya, Mumbai. Pic: Sahil Salvi
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis on Wednesday announced a state holiday and three days of mourning following the demise of Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, in a plane crash this morning. 

 Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, CM Fadanvis said that the decision on Pawar's last rites will be made after consulting his family. The Chief Minister said, "Today we have declared a state holiday, and three days of state mourning have also been announced. This is a completely irreparable loss for the whole state of Maharashtra." 

Mourning Ajit Pawar's demise, Fadnavis said that there is a "wave of sorrow" across Maharashtra. He recalled Pawar as a hardworking leader and noted his contributions to the state. 

Referring to the tragic incident as a personal loss, Devendra Fadnavis said, "Ajit Dada was a hardworking leader and did not shake in any circumstances. It is a difficult day for Maharashtra. It takes time to develop such leadership. He had major contribution to Maharashtra's development. His demise is shocking, and for me, it's a personal loss; a friend has left me. It's a very big loss for the family." 

"Also, Eknath Shinde and I will leave for Baramati very soon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and Amit Shah ji have spoken to me about this, and they both have expressed their grief over the incident. This incident has spread a wave of sorrow all across Maharashtra. His last rights will be finalised after a discussion with the family. I have spoken to Supriya Tai (Supriya Sule) and Partha Pawar. Once we reach Baramati, we will talk to the family members, and then we will decide something about his funeral," he added.

TOP STORIES

AJIT PAWAR, MAHARASHTRA DY CM, DIES IN PLANE CRASH
AJIT PAWAR, MAHARASHTRA DY CM, DIES IN PLANE CRASH

The Learjet 45 (LJ45), a mid-size business jet aircraft produced by the Learjet Division of Bombardier Aerospace, went off the runway while attempting to land at Baramati airport and burst into flames.

LIVE! Aircraft Accident body to probe Ajit Pawar plane crash
LIVE! Aircraft Accident body to probe Ajit Pawar plane crash

Multiple blasts, flames: Eyewitnesses on Ajit Pawar plane crash
Multiple blasts, flames: Eyewitnesses on Ajit Pawar plane crash

'The plane was around 100 feet above the runway. As we rushed towards it, we saw flames, followed by four to five consecutive blasts'

Ajit Pawar plane crash: AAIB to probe what went wrong
Ajit Pawar plane crash: AAIB to probe what went wrong

A senior official told PTI that the AAIB will be visiting the crash site and it will be investigating the accident.

Ajit 'dada' Pawar: Always the bridesmaid, never the bride
Ajit 'dada' Pawar: Always the bridesmaid, never the bride

Ajit Pawar, who was the finance and planning minister, would have tabled his budget for 2026-27 next month when the state legislature's budget session begins in Mumbai on February 23.

