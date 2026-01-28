HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Accused in murder case of gangster Goldy Brar's cousin shot dead

Wed, 28 January 2026
21:20
Gangster Goldy Brar./File image
One of the accused in the 2020 murder of a cousin of gangster Goldy Brar was fatally shot by two unidentified assailants on Wednesday near the senior superintendent of police's office in Punjab's Mohali, the police said.

The victim, identified as Gurwinder, had come to a court along with his wife for a hearing in an opium recovery case when the assailants fired several rounds at him, killing him on the spot.

Meanwhile, in an unverified post on social media, gangsters Goldy Brar, Rohit Godara and Vicky Pehlwan claimed responsibility for the killing of Gurwinder while citing his alleged involvement in the murder of Gurlal Singh Brar.

Gurlal Singh Brar, the cousin of foreign-based gangster Goldy Brar, was shot dead in Chandigarh in 2020.

Deputy inspector general, Patiala Range, Nanak Singh, said Gurwinder had come for a hearing in a 4 kg opium recovery case and was on bail in this matter.

Singh said Gurwinder had a criminal background and had been named in the Gurlal Brar murder case. 

"This angle is also being examined," he said.

An eyewitness of the fatal shooting said he initially thought a car tyre had burst. But then he saw a man, wearing a cap and having a fair complexion, firing multiple rounds at a point-blank range, he said. -- PTI

