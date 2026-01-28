HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
AAIB team reaches Baramati, begins forensic probe

Wed, 28 January 2026
20:48
A specialised team from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) arrived at the Baramati crash site on Wednesday evening to initiate a forensic probe into the tragic accident that killed Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others. 

The investigation is expected to focus on the technical factors that led to the crash of the Learjet 45 aircraft, operated by Delhi-based VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd, during its second attempt to land at Baramati table-top air strip. 

"The investigation team has reached the (crash) site. They are on the job," an AAIB official said on the condition of anonymity and did not divulge anything further. 

AAIB has the mandate to investigate all accidents and serious incidents involving aircraft with a gross weight of 2,250 kg and more or turbojet aircraft. 

Earlier in the day, AAIB was handed the probe into the crash. 

Five people, including Pawar, his personal security officer and attendant, as well as two cockpit crew, pilot-in-command Sumit Kapur and first officer Shambhavi Pathak, were killed when the 16-year-old mid-size-business jet made the second attempt to land after doing a go around on Wednesday morning. 

The aircraft, bearing registration VT-SSK, was being operated by the non-scheduled operator VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd. -- PTI

