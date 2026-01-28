HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
36 passengers escape as sleeper bus catches fire in K'taka; 6 injured

Wed, 28 January 2026
21:30
Thirty-six passengers had a narrow escape, with six sustaining injuries, after a private sleeper bus caught fire in this district, the police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred late Tuesday night at Arasalu-Suduru in Hosanagar taluk. 

The bus was en route to Bengaluru via Shivamogga from Hosanagar, the police added.

According to authorities, smoke was first noticed in the driver's cabin. The driver allegedly panicked and lost control of the vehicle, which crashed into a tree on the roadside.

When the fire broke out, passengers managed to escape through the emergency exit.

"All passengers are safe. Six, including the driver, sustained injuries-some minor, others severe. They are receiving treatment," a senior police officer said.

Locals and passing motorists rushed to assist the passengers.

The bus was completely gutted in the fire. -- PTI

