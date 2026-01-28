HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
26 Chandigarh schools receive bomb hoax threat; students evacuated

Wed, 28 January 2026
22:27
As many as 26 schools in Chandigarh received bomb threat emails on Wednesday, prompting the evacuation of students and staff and triggering extensive anti-sabotage checks by the police.

After thorough inspections, no suspicious or explosive material was found at any of the locations, the police said.

The matter is currently under investigation and appropriate legal action is being undertaken according to the law, they said.

Speaking to reporters, Chandigarh senior superintendent of police Kanwardeep Kaur said calls were received from 26 schools regarding bomb threat emails. 

Following alerts to control room 112, local police teams, fire brigades, ambulances and bomb disposal squads were rushed to the affected schools, she said.

The threat emails, sent from a Gmail account and addressed to the schools, are being examined by the Chandigarh police's cyber team. 

An FIR has been registered at the Sector 17 Police Station, the officer said, adding schools that did not receive the threat remained open.

Several government and private schools located in sectors 25, 19, 45, 16 and other areas received the threat emails. 

Students and staff were evacuated, security was stepped up, students on their way to the schools were sent back home, they said.

As a precautionary measure, regular deployment of police force will be ensured in and around all schools from Thursday to prevent any untoward incident and to ensure their smooth and safe functioning, they said. -- PTI

