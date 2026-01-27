HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Uttarakhand implements UCC amendment ordinance

Tue, 27 January 2026
07:44
Uttarakhand on Monday implemented an amendment ordinance to reform several provisions of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), introducing about a dozen and a half changes, including stringent penal measures against coercion and fraud in marriage and live-in relationships.

The Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026, came into force with immediate effect after receiving the assent of Governor Lieutenant General Gurmeet Singh (retd). The state government has brought this ordinance for necessary amendments to the UCC 2024.

According to officials, the amendments aim to make the provisions of the UCC clearer, more effective and practical, strengthen administrative efficiency, and ensure better protection of citizens' rights.

The ordinance makes misrepresentation of identity at the time of marriage a ground for annulment, while stringent penal provisions have been ensured for force, coercion, fraud or unlawful acts in marriage and live-in relationships, they said.

A provision has been made for the issuance of a termination certificate by the registrar upon the end of a live-in relationship and to replace the term "widow" with "spouse", officials said.

The ordinance grants the power to the registrar general to cancel the registration related to marriage, divorce, live-in relationships and inheritance, they said.

Further, the Indian Civil Security Code, 2023, has been implemented in place of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973, and the Indian Penal Code, 2023, for penal provisions. 

It also provides that cases will be automatically forwarded to the registrar and registrar general if the sub-registrar fails to take action within the stipulated time frame.

The ordinance grants the right to appeal against the penalty imposed on the sub-registrar and adds a provision for the recovery of the penalty as land revenue. Uttarakhand is the first state in independent India to implement the UCC. It was enforced on January 27, 2025. -- PTI 

