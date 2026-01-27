UP babu quits over Yogi's 'insult' by shankaracharya

18:11

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath/File image





Singh said he was deeply hurt by what he described as recent attempts to divide the country on the basis of caste and religion, allegedly emanating from the holy land of Prayagraj.





Singh said he was stepping down in support of the government, the Constitution and the country's elected leadership.





"Over the past few days, there have been despicable attempts to divide the nation based on caste and religion from the sacred land of Prayagraj. I am deeply pained by this," Singh said.





Singh said he took this decision in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Constitution of India.





"I have resigned in support of the honourable prime minister, honourable chief minister and honourable home minister and in support of the Constitution of India," he said.





Singh referred to statements made by Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand against Adityanath. -- PTI

GST deputy commissioner Prashant Kumar Singh on Tuesday resigned in protest against Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand's 'objectionable' remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.