Two giants India and EU signed win-win deal: Ursula

She recalled the visit of EU College of Commissioners to India last year and how it reflects the seriousness of the commitment between the two partners. "We did it. We delivered the mother of all deals", she said. In her remarks she highlighted that the deal "Is a strong message that cooperation is the best answer to global challenges. This trade will integrate our supply chain and strengthen our joint manufacturing power. It will cut up to 4 billion euros in annual tariffs for exporters of all sizes, and it will create good jobs for millions of workers here in India and in Europe.





At the same time, this agreement will build on the natural complementarity of our economies. " She added that the FTA would bring together Indian skills, services scale with Europe's technology, capital and innovation.





"It will create levels of growth that neither side can achieve alone, and by combining these strengths, we reduce strategic dependencies," she said. The EC President further noted, "Europe, and India have a long history of cooperation and the defence industry. Now we will enhance this teamwork even further." -- ANI

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday hailed the signing of the India-EU Free trade agreement. In her remarks she said, "When India succeeds, the world is more stable, prosperous and secure and we all benefit."