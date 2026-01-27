HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Two giants India and EU signed win-win deal: Ursula

Tue, 27 January 2026
Share:
15:21
image
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday hailed the signing of the India-EU Free trade agreement. In her remarks she said, "When India succeeds, the world is more stable, prosperous and secure and we all benefit." 

She recalled the visit of EU College of Commissioners to India last year and how it reflects the seriousness of the commitment between the two partners. "We did it. We delivered the mother of all deals", she said. In her remarks she highlighted that the deal "Is a strong message that cooperation is the best answer to global challenges. This trade will integrate our supply chain and strengthen our joint manufacturing power. It will cut up to 4 billion euros in annual tariffs for exporters of all sizes, and it will create good jobs for millions of workers here in India and in Europe.

At the same time, this agreement will build on the natural complementarity of our economies. " She added that the FTA would bring together Indian skills, services scale with Europe's technology, capital and innovation. 

"It will create levels of growth that neither side can achieve alone, and by combining these strengths, we reduce strategic dependencies," she said. The EC President further noted, "Europe, and India have a long history of cooperation and the defence industry. Now we will enhance this teamwork even further." -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! The BJP minister Ursula praised for successful trade deal
LIVE! The BJP minister Ursula praised for successful trade deal

India-EU sign 'mother of all' trade deals, says Modi
India-EU sign 'mother of all' trade deals, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the signing of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), saying it accounts for 25 per cent of global GDP and one-third of global trade.

Read Bhagavad Gita with Quran: IPS officer to madrasa students
Read Bhagavad Gita with Quran: IPS officer to madrasa students

The IPS officer had been in the news in the past after he directed all police training schools in Madhya Pradesh to hold Bhagavad Gita and Ramcharitmanas recital sessions for their recruits as this will help them lead a "righteous" life.

'Impose Prez rule': Ex-Bareilly magistrate holds protest
'Impose Prez rule': Ex-Bareilly magistrate holds protest

Alankar Agnihotri, a 2019-batch Provincial Civil Service officer, resigned from service citing deep disagreement with government policies, especially the new UGC regulations.

MP school students served R-Day meal on torn book pages
MP school students served R-Day meal on torn book pages

The incident occurred at the Government High School in Bhatigwan in Madhya Pradesh's Maihar district.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO