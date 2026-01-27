Tribal man beaten to death, set ablaze by neighbour in Andhra

22:57





According to Alluri Sitaramaraju superintendent of police Amit Bardar, Somanna, in his thirties, attacked Ramana Dora on January 25.





"First, he killed him by beating him with a stick, and then set his hut on fire. The victim was consumed in the flames," Bardar said.





The police said the deceased and the accused lived on a hill in a dense forest in a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) village, with Dora residing at the top and Somanna at a lower level.





Though authorities were not initially informed of the crime, a case has been registered under relevant sections for murder, destroying evidence, and arson.





Somanna remains at large in the dense jungle, but police, with the cooperation of his relatives, are actively pursuing him.





The SP expressed confidence that the suspect would be apprehended soon.





Reports indicate that Somanna owed approximately Rs 6,000 to Dora. -- PTI

A 65-year-old tribal man was beaten to death and later set ablaze by his neighbour over a debt in Chintalapalem in Andhra Pradesh, the police said on Tuesday.