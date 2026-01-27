Thousands of vehicles stranded on Jammu-Srinagar highway

12:02

Srinagar was battered by fierce windstorms and heavy snowfall. Pic: Umar Ganie





Clearance work is underway amid heavy snowfall in Anantnag, which has halted traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in the Qazigund area. A truck driver said, "I have a truck... They have stopped all the vehicles since 9 AM yesterday... Yesterday, the road was entirely clear, there was no snowfall... I appeal to the traffic SSP to clear the road as soon as possible. There are thousands of vehicles here. It was snowing the entire night..."





Meanwhile, Srinagar Airport on Tuesday issued a statement for several flight cancellations in view of the unfavourable weather conditions and prevailing operational constraints. Among them, 6 Indigo, 2 Air Akasa, and 3 Air India Express flights had been cancelled till 9 AM.





The official X account of Srinagar Airport wrote, "Due to prevailing adverse weather conditions at Srinagar Airport, additional flights have been cancelled for today. The updated list of cancelled flights is attached. Passengers are advised to remain in contact with their respective airlines for the latest updates and alternate arrangements." According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), several areas in the Jammu region are experiencing snowfall and rain on Tuesday, with Srinagar receiving "slight continuous snowflakes." -- ANI

Thousands of vehicles have been stranded on the Jammu-Srinagar highway since Monday due to snowfall in Kashmir. The valley received another fresh spell of snowfall on Monday night.