The BJP minister Ursula praised for successful trade deal

Tue, 27 January 2026
15:31
image
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen had special praise for India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal for playing a key role in the just-finalised India-EU Free Trade Agreement. 

"I want to offer a special word of thanks to the people who worked so hard to make this day a reality. Starting with European Union Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic, India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal. You have done an outstanding work. This is historic and would not have been possible without you...Many others made vital contributions, and I congratulate you all. The hard work was worth it," President of the European Commission said at the joint press statement today, alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President of the European Council Antonio Costa. 

Commenting on the deal EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefovic also praised his engagement with Piyush Goyal and said, "After a year of tireless engagement and more than a decade in the making, we've delivered the biggest FTA ever. High tariffs down, opportunity unleashed. Proof that win-win trade is real and that genuine partnership, like with Minister Piyush Goyal, is always worth the effort." 

India and the EU successfully concluded negotiations of the landmark India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) on Tuesday. The documents on the FTA conclusion were exchanged between EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic and Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal. This announcement marks a historic milestone in India-EU economic relations and trade engagement with key global partners. -- ANI

