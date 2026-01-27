HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Temple priest found dead inside locked car in Indore

Tue, 27 January 2026
Share:
19:58
image
A 37-year-old priest was found dead inside a car in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, sustaining bullet injury in the chest. 

The police have recovered the gun from the vehicle, a police officer said on Tuesday. 

The car was parked at a ground near Mahalaxmi Nagar under Khajrana police station in the district, and the incident was reported on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. 

Upon receiving information, Khajrana police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem examination. 

The car was locked from the inside. Khajrana police station sub-inspector, Ghanshyam Mishra, said, "A 37-year-old priest, identified as Satish Sharma, who performs worship rituals at the Ram Temple in Lasudia locality, was found dead in a car parked at a ground near Mahalaxmi Nagar locality under Khajrana police station at midnight. He used to live near the temple, and in the preliminary investigation, it appears to be a case of gunshot sustaining bullet injuries in the chest." 

A post-mortem of the body is being conducted, and all possible angles are being explored. 

Further action would be taken according to the facts and findings revealed in the probe, the officer said. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Govt rejects bias claims in UGC rules as students protest
LIVE! Govt rejects bias claims in UGC rules as students protest

SC plea against 'caste discrimination' in new UGC rules
SC plea against 'caste discrimination' in new UGC rules

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging a University Grants Commission (UGC) regulation, alleging it has a non-inclusionary definition of caste-based discrimination and excludes certain categories from institutional...

Gujarat ATS nabs 'lone wolf' planning Prophet insult killings
Gujarat ATS nabs 'lone wolf' planning Prophet insult killings

The Gujarat ATS has arrested a 22-year-old tailor, Faizan Shaikh, accused of being highly radicalized and planning targeted killings in Uttar Pradesh for perceived insults to Prophet Muhammad. He allegedly operated as a 'lone wolf' and...

India-EU deal right answer to 'hegemons': Canadian minister
India-EU deal right answer to 'hegemons': Canadian minister

In a veiled attack on US President Donald Trump, Canada's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Tim Hodgson on Tuesday said India's free trade agreement with the European Union is a "perfect" answer to global hegemons that use tariffs...

India-EU sign 'mother of all' trade deals, says Modi
India-EU sign 'mother of all' trade deals, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the signing of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), saying it accounts for 25 per cent of global GDP and one-third of global trade.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO