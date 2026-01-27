Temple priest found dead inside locked car in Indore

19:58





The police have recovered the gun from the vehicle, a police officer said on Tuesday.





The car was parked at a ground near Mahalaxmi Nagar under Khajrana police station in the district, and the incident was reported on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.





Upon receiving information, Khajrana police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem examination.





The car was locked from the inside. Khajrana police station sub-inspector, Ghanshyam Mishra, said, "A 37-year-old priest, identified as Satish Sharma, who performs worship rituals at the Ram Temple in Lasudia locality, was found dead in a car parked at a ground near Mahalaxmi Nagar locality under Khajrana police station at midnight. He used to live near the temple, and in the preliminary investigation, it appears to be a case of gunshot sustaining bullet injuries in the chest."





A post-mortem of the body is being conducted, and all possible angles are being explored.





Further action would be taken according to the facts and findings revealed in the probe, the officer said. -- ANI

