HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rupee recovers 19 paise from all-time low to close at 91.71 against USD

Tue, 27 January 2026
Share:
19:38
image
The rupee rebounded from its all-time low levels and gained 19 paise to close at 91.71 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, on decline in US dollar index and India-EU FTA negotiations. 

Forex traders said the rupee recovered marginally as traders rushed to cover broad dollar weakness. 

Moreover, the deal over India-EU FTA boosted domestic market sentiments. 

However, rising commodity and crude oil prices capped sharp gains. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 91.82 and lost ground to touch an intra-day low of 91.90 against the greenback. 

The domestic unit settled for the day at 91.71 (provisional), registering a gain of 19 paise from its previous close. 

On Friday, the rupee hit a historic low of 92 per dollar and gained marginally to settle at 91.90 against the American currency. 

Forex and equity markets were closed on Monday for Republic Day. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Govt rejects bias claims in UGC rules as students protest
LIVE! Govt rejects bias claims in UGC rules as students protest

SC plea against 'caste discrimination' in new UGC rules
SC plea against 'caste discrimination' in new UGC rules

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging a University Grants Commission (UGC) regulation, alleging it has a non-inclusionary definition of caste-based discrimination and excludes certain categories from institutional...

Gujarat ATS nabs 'lone wolf' planning Prophet insult killings
Gujarat ATS nabs 'lone wolf' planning Prophet insult killings

The Gujarat ATS has arrested a 22-year-old tailor, Faizan Shaikh, accused of being highly radicalized and planning targeted killings in Uttar Pradesh for perceived insults to Prophet Muhammad. He allegedly operated as a 'lone wolf' and...

India-EU deal right answer to 'hegemons': Canadian minister
India-EU deal right answer to 'hegemons': Canadian minister

In a veiled attack on US President Donald Trump, Canada's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Tim Hodgson on Tuesday said India's free trade agreement with the European Union is a "perfect" answer to global hegemons that use tariffs...

India-EU sign 'mother of all' trade deals, says Modi
India-EU sign 'mother of all' trade deals, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the signing of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), saying it accounts for 25 per cent of global GDP and one-third of global trade.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO