Rupee recovers 19 paise from all-time low to close at 91.71 against USD

19:38





Forex traders said the rupee recovered marginally as traders rushed to cover broad dollar weakness.





Moreover, the deal over India-EU FTA boosted domestic market sentiments.





However, rising commodity and crude oil prices capped sharp gains.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 91.82 and lost ground to touch an intra-day low of 91.90 against the greenback.





The domestic unit settled for the day at 91.71 (provisional), registering a gain of 19 paise from its previous close.





On Friday, the rupee hit a historic low of 92 per dollar and gained marginally to settle at 91.90 against the American currency.





Forex and equity markets were closed on Monday for Republic Day. -- PTI

