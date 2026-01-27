HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Row over singer's remarks on Fadnavis' wife, FIR sought

Tue, 27 January 2026
22:15
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis./File image
Highly objectionable remarks about Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis by a local singer and YouTuber drew strong reactions on Tuesday with the demand that police register a criminal case in the matter.

A delegation of Nagpur BJP Mahila Aghadi (women wing) submitted a memorandum to the police commissioner here, demanding immediate registration of a First Information Report against singer Anjali Bharti.

Bharti, a Buddhist singer who has a YouTube channel, allegedly made the objectionable comments at a programme in Bhandara district a few days ago while talking about sexual violence against women.

Maharashtra legislative council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe said the state women rights commission and the home department should take congnisance of the remarks.

The responsibility also lies with the organisers of the event. Any woman who makes such remarks against another women is not conforming to the Constitutional ideals, Gorhe said. -- PTI

