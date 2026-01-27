HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Punjab police busts cross-border narco, arms smuggling module

Tue, 27 January 2026
Share:
23:47
image
The Punjab police on Tuesday said the Amritsar Commissionerate Police busted a cross-border narco and arms smuggling module with the arrest of four alleged operatives. 

The police recovered 1.5 kg heroin and Rs 1.98 lakh cash from their possession, said director general of police Gaurav Yadav. 

Those arrested have been identified as Jaskinder Singh alias Sikander, Harpal Singh, Gurmukh Singh and Sukhdeep Singh, all residents of the Ranian village in Amritsar. 

Apart from recovering heroin and cash, the police also recovered two sophisticated pistols along with 34 live cartridges, manufactured in Pakistan Ordnance Factory (POF), from their possession. 

Investigation revealed that the arrested accused, in active connivance with their foreign-based handlers, were allegedly in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers through social media platforms. 

Acting on their directions, the arrested persons were allegedly retrieving consignments of illegal arms and heroin being transported via drones from across the border, and further supplying to various locations in Punjab, he said. 

The DGP said further investigation is underway to trace forward and backward linkages in the case. Sharing operational details, commissioner of police, Amritsar, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that acting on secret information, police carried out a well-planned operation and arrested four accused allegedly involved in cross-border smuggling and recovered cash and 34 live cartridges from their possession. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! UP BJP office bearer resigns over new UGC regulations
LIVE! UP BJP office bearer resigns over new UGC regulations

GST officer quits over Shankaracharya's Adityanath remarks
GST officer quits over Shankaracharya's Adityanath remarks

A GST Deputy Commissioner, Prashant Kumar Singh, resigned in protest against Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand's remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, citing attempts to divide the nation on caste and religious...

India-EU sign 'mother of all' trade deals, says Modi
India-EU sign 'mother of all' trade deals, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the signing of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), saying it accounts for 25 per cent of global GDP and one-third of global trade.

J-K doc braves snow, rides atop excavator to reach hospital
J-K doc braves snow, rides atop excavator to reach hospital

A doctor in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir, braved heavy snowfall and used an excavator to reach his hospital and attend to patients.

IAS Officer Tina Dabi Flag Hoisting Video Goes Viral
IAS Officer Tina Dabi Flag Hoisting Video Goes Viral

A video of IAS officer Tina Dabi during flag hoisting has gone viral. She explains how the mistake happened and clears the air.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO