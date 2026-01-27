HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
President Murmu hosts banquet for European Commission leader

Tue, 27 January 2026
23:54
European Council President AntÃ³nio Costa speaks during the banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu in the honour of European delegation, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi./@rashtrapatibhvn X/ANI Photo
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday said the Free Trade Agreement sealed by India and the EU sends a strong signal to the world. 

Noting that the conclusion of negotiations on the FTA is a decisive moment in India-EU partnership, she said this is only the beginning. 

The European Commission leader was delivering a speech at the banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi. 

"This agreement forms the foundation of the crucial partnership between Europe and India, and we are sending a strong signal to the world ... at this time, India and the world are choosing dialogue, collaboration, and cooperation," she said. 

India and the EU on Tuesday announced the conclusion of negotiations for the Free Trade Agreement, which is likely to be implemented this year itself. 

Under this, over 90 percent of Indian goods will get duty-free access in the European Union. 

On the other hand, the 27-nation bloc will get duty concessions on 93 percent of their goods in the Indian market. 

Von der Leyen said it is a decisive moment in the partnership with the FTA "and we need to open the world's largest trade border ever, an unprecedented market of almost 2 billion people". -- PTI

