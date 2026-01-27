Parents of gangster Goldy Brar arrested in extortion case

07:33

The parents of foreign-based gangster Goldy Brar have been arrested in a 2024 extortion case in Punjab's Muktsar district on Monday, a senior police official said.





Muktsar SSP Abhimanyu Rana said Brar's father Shamsher Singh and his mother Preetpal Kaur have been arrested.





They have a house in Adesh Nagar in Muktsar, the SSP said.





Originally, the family hails from Faridkot district.





The FIR was registered on the complaint of a Muktsar resident in 2024.

Goldy Brar is one of the main accused in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Mooselwala in 2022. Brar had earlier claimed responsibility for Moosewala's murder.





The Punjab Police action came amid its ongoing crackdown against gangsters in the state.





Police had identified and mapped locations linked to 1,200 associates of 60 foreign-based gangsters and their 600 family members allegedly involved in criminal activities under this crackdown.





Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar is believed to be in the US at present. -- PTI