Mumbai wakes up to rain

Tue, 27 January 2026
13:01
Several parts of Mumbai and its adjoining areas witnessed unseasonal rainfall on Tuesday morning, officials said. This marked the second instance of unseasonal rain in the country's financial capital this month. The city had earlier witnessed unseasonal heavy showers on January 1.

In contrast, Tuesday's spell was milder, with most areas recording only light rain or drizzle for a brief period. While much of the island city and its suburbs witnessed drizzle, some eastern suburbs - particularly the Ghatkopar to Bhandup belt - received slightly more pronounced rainfall. The city had remained under cloud cover since Monday.

