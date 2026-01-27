HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
MP village announces boycott over love marriages

Tue, 27 January 2026
Residents of a village in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district have announced a social boycott of couples who elope for marriage, prompting authorities to order action against those who issued the diktat.

A video related to the issue has gone viral on social media.

The diktat was issued on January 23 in Pancheva, about 50 kilometres from the district headquarters, with residents claiming the social boycott decision was taken after eight couples from the village eloped and got married in the past six months.

A video showed a man announcing that young men and women who elope and marry for love, as well as their families, will be socially boycotted and not invited to any event. Even those helping such persons will face the same action, he further stated.

Other actions, as declared by the man in the clip, included denying employment to such couples as well as daily necessities like milk.

Collector Misha Singh on Monday said people in the video have been identified and the police have been asked to take action against them.

"Our probe has indicated that the decision against love marriages was taken not by the Gram Sabha, but by the villagers themselves," she added.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Vivek Kumar Lal said these people are being "bound over" (making it legally binding on a person to maintain good conduct and not disturb peace).

Further action will be taken after a detailed investigation, he added. -- PTI

