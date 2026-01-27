Modi To Return To Assam On Feb 14; 3rd Visit In 3 Months

16:05





This will be Modi's third visit to the poll-bound state in less than three months, underscoring the BJP's intensified pre-election push.





Bridge, IIM campus and e-buses on agenda.





According to Sarma, Modi will begin his visit by inaugurating the Kumar Bhaskarvarman bridge over the Brahmaputra, linking Guwahati with North Guwahati. He will also inaugurate the temporary campus of the Indian Institute of Management, Guwahati, and hand over 100 Centre-funded electric buses to the state.





Later in the day, Modi is scheduled to address a meeting of BJP functionaries.





"Three BJP workers from each of around 25,000 polling booths will attend the meeting," Sarma said.





Modi may also travel to Dibrugarh in eastern Assam, depending on the finalisation of his itinerary, Sarma added.





BJP rolls out pre-poll outreach drive





The announcement came after Sarma launched the BJP's video vans, part of a statewide pre-poll outreach drive. The vans will traverse Assam about six weeks ahead of the Assembly elections.





"These vans will be used to encourage people from all sections of society, including sportspersons and cultural personalities, to share their views,' Sarma said.





Toll only for heavy vehicles, says CM





The chief minister hit out at the Congress for what he described as 'misinformation-driven' politics, responding to allegations that toll would be charged on all vehicles using the new bridge.





"The toll will apply only to trucks and buses,' he clarified.Sarma also accused the Congress of attempting to consolidate communal support by 'warming up to Miyas', a term often used for Bengali-speaking Muslims perceived to be of Bangladeshi origin.





He claimed that a recent Congress programme had turned into a religious gathering rather than a political one, with nearly 600 of the 750 new entrants belonging to the Miya community.





NDA seat-sharing talks in final stage





On alliance matters, Sarma said the BJP would finalise seat-sharing arrangements with its National Democratic Alliance partners soon. Speculation has been rife that the BJP may allocate fewer seats to its ally, the Asom Gana Parishad, in the upcoming elections to the 126-member Assam assembly than it did in 2021."Discussions are at the final stage and the seat-sharing formula will be announced shortly," Sarma said.





-- Sabir Nishat /Business Standard

