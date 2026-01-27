Long Range Anti-Ship Hypersonic Missile Spotted At R-Day Parade

13:58





In what was arguably the parade's most significant highlight -- and a reflection of the Indian Navy's growing strike capabilities -- the Defence Research and Development Organisation showcased the country's first hypersonic weapon, the Long Range Anti-Ship Hypersonic Missile, along with its launch system.





The weapon's first successful flight test in November 2024 placed India among a select group of nations, including China, Russia and the United States, to have achieved hypersonic missile capability.





The Indian Air Force also showcased the country's air power with a flypast involving 29 aircraft, including 16 fighter jets, nine helicopters and four transport aircraft. Notably, a spearhead formation comprising two French-origin Rafale fighter jets, two each of Russian-origin Sukhoi Su-30MKI and MiG-29 aircraft, and one Jaguar jet flew with the call sign 'Sindoor'.





This referenced India's May 2025 response to the Pahalgam terrorist attack, codenamed Operation Sindoor, which lasted from May 7 to May 10 and led to the most intense clashes with Pakistan since the Kargil war in 1999.





For the first time, the parade presented elements of the armed forces in a 'battle array', illustrating how personnel and equipment are deployed together during conflict. Alongside the traditional marching contingents, the army personnel also took part in full combat gear.





The army's 'Bhairav' light commandos -- part of the newly raised frontline formations, including commando battalions -- also made their debut at the parade.





From heavy main battle tanks -- ranging from the indigenous Arjun to the Russian-origin T-90 -- to infantry vehicles, smaller light strike vehicles and all-terrain vehicles, light unmanned aerial vehicles were seen integrated across platforms for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR).





This is aimed at enhancing battlefield awareness and keeping pace with the compressed kill chain -- the process of identifying, targeting, engaging and destroying a threat.





The army's expanded ISR and loitering munitions arsenal was also featured through the newly constituted Shaktibaan and Divyastra systems, mounted on specialised high-mobility vehicles. Together, they demonstrated the capability to conduct surveillance using swarm and tethered drone systems, as well as the ability to direct precision artillery fire through an indigenously developed hybrid UAV.





-- Bhaswar Kumar, Business Standard

India's 77th Republic Day military parade at Kartavya Path in the national capital on Monday showcased the growing adoption of autonomous technologies, along with a focus on long-range precision strike and hypersonic capability, together reflecting the armed forces' efforts to keep pace with the evolving nature of conflict and military technology.