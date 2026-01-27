Kanye West issues apology for hurtful remarks, says he is not a Nazi

18:41





Ye blamed the episode for destroying his life as the rapper's comments had made him a persona non grata in Hollywood.





He took out a full page apology titled 'To those I've Hurt' in the Wall Street Journal on Monday.





The musician said he had "hit rock bottom a few months ago and as the situation became increasingly unsustainable, there were times he didn't want to be here anymore.





The rapper also addressed his pro-Hitler comments and blamed it on his brain condition where he lost touch with reality.





"I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state, and am committed to accountability, treatment and meaningful change. It does not excuse what I did, though. I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people." -- PTI

