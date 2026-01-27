HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
IndiGo, Akasa, AI cancel flights due to snow in Srinagar

Tue, 27 January 2026
09:46
Srinagar blanketed by snow. Pic: Umar Ganie
Srinagar Airport on Tuesday issued a statement for several flight cancellations in view of the unfavourable weather conditions and prevailing operational constraints. 

Among them, 6 Indigo, 2 Air Akasa, and 3 Air India Express flights have been cancelled till 9 AM. The official X account of Srinagar Airport wrote, "Due to prevailing adverse weather conditions at Srinagar Airport, additional flights have been cancelled for today. The updated list of cancelled flights is attached. Passengers are advised to remain in contact with their respective airlines for the latest updates and alternate arrangements."

Earlier today, they had informed of expected flight delays due to snow accumulation on airside pavements, advising passengers to continue communicating with their airlines. 

 "Due to continuous light snowfall since early hours, snow accumulation has been observed on airside pavements. BRO teams are actively engaged in snow clearance to make the operational areas fit for flight operations. Owing to adverse en-route weather and prevailing conditions, flight delays may be expected. Passengers are advised to stay in touch with their respective airlines for updates.", the X post read. IndiGo Airlines also issued a travel advisory early morning, stating that snowfall may affect flight operations.

"Ongoing snowfall in #Srinagar may impact flight operations. If you or your loved ones are travelling, please check your flight status here: https://goindigo.in/check-flight-status.html. In case of cancellations, you may explore alternate options or claim a refund by visiting: https://goindigo.in/plan-b.html," the airline shared on X.

