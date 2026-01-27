HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India Wows EU Leaders With Military Might, Rich Heritage

Tue, 27 January 2026
10:06
The PM with European Commission prez Ursula von der Leyen
After witnessing the Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path, where India's military might and rich, diverse cultural heritage were showcased, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, one of the two chief guests at the 77th Republic Day celebrations held on Monday, said a successful India makes the world more stable, prosperous and secure.

For almost the entire duration of the 90-minute parade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi explained to the European Union leadership of von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa, who stood on either side of him, the significance of each passing contingent and tableau.

Usually, during the Republic Day parade, only the President of India remains standing to salute the passing contingents, while the prime minister and visiting guests are seated.

On Monday, however, Modi, along with the two chief guests -- von der Leyen, dressed in a Banarasi gold bandhgala jacket, and Costa -- stood on the dais as they watched the display.

The parade also highlighted India's strategic autonomy, as it comprised fighter jets, helicopters, military transport aircraft and missile systems from France, the US and Russia.

The PM later said the presence of von der Leyen and Costa 'underscores the growing strength of the India-European Union partnership and our commitment to shared values', and adds momentum to the deepening engagement and cooperation between India and Europe across diverse sectors.

Von der Leyen posted on social media after the ceremony: 'It is the honour of a lifetime to be chief guests at the Republic Day celebrations. A successful India makes the world more stable, prosperous and secure. And we all benefit.'

She said Europe and India are the world's largest democracies, committed to working together to shape a new global order. 'This is why we are here to take our partnership to new heights,' she said.

-- Archis Mohan, Business Standard

