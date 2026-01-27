HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

India, EU sign historic trade agreement

Tue, 27 January 2026
Share:
12:30
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that India and the EU have reached a free trade agreement (FTA), saying it accounts for 25 per cent of global GDP and one-third of global trade. 

People are discussing it as a "mother of all deals", and this agreement has brought a lot of opportunities for 140 crore Indians and crores of Europeans, he said while addressing the Indian Energy Week virtually. Modi congratulated all on the EU-India trade deal and said, "I am informing you about a big development...kal hee Bharat aur European Union ke beech ek bahut bada agreement hua hai (yesterday a very big agreement has been reached between India and the European Union). 

"This is an excellent example of coordination between two economies of the world. This agreement represents 25 per cent of the global GDP and one third of the global trade," he said. He suggested that the free trade agreement with the EU will complement agreements with Britain and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA). 

This will strengthen both global trade and the supply chain. He congratulated the youth and all colleagues associated with sectors such as textiles, gems and jewellery, leather, and shoes. The agreement will prove very helpful, he stated, adding that it will not only boost manufacturing in India but will also further expand the services sector.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India, EU sign historic trade agreement
LIVE! India, EU sign historic trade agreement

India-EU sign 'mother of all' trade deals, says Modi
India-EU sign 'mother of all' trade deals, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the signing of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), saying it accounts for 25 per cent of global GDP and one-third of global trade.

Setback for Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan'; HC pauses censor clearance
Setback for Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan'; HC pauses censor clearance

The ruling virtually makes the fate of the film, originally slated for a Pongal release earlier this month, uncertain.

Europe funding war against...: Scott Bessent on India-EU FTA
Europe funding war against...: Scott Bessent on India-EU FTA

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's remarks come ahead of a high-level summit where India and the European Union are expected to formally announce the conclusion of negotiations on a comprehensive free trade agreement.

Don't Expect Tax Relief In This Budget!
Don't Expect Tax Relief In This Budget!

After the last Budget's announcement of a major tax relief for those earning an annual salary of less than Rs 12 lakh, there is not much that individuals can look forward to in the forthcoming Budget, points out A K Bhattacharya.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO