HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

India, EU seal landmark mobility pact; professionals to benefit

Tue, 27 January 2026
Share:
23:18
image
India and the European Union on Tuesday sealed a comprehensive pact on mobility that will open up new opportunities for Indian students and professionals in Europe. 

The agreement was concluded at the India-EU summit talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa. 

"This (pact) will open up new opportunities in the European Union for Indian students, workers, and professionals," Modi said after the summit. 

"We have a long-standing and extensive cooperation in science and technology. Today, we have decided to further strengthen these important linkages," he said in his media statement. 

France, Germany and Italy are among the European nations that have migration and mobility partnerships with India. 

The two sides also launched a strategic agenda to provide for cooperation in a range of areas for the next five years. 

"In a complex global environment, this agenda will provide clear direction, advance our shared prosperity, accelerate innovation, strengthen security cooperation, and deepen people-to-people ties," the prime minister said. 

At a media briefing, foreign secretary Vikram Misri elaborated on the importance of the mobility pact. 

"This is the first such mobility-related agreement that we are concluding at EU level. For the EU, this is the first with any partner," he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Row over singer's remarks on Fadnavis' wife, FIR sought
LIVE! Row over singer's remarks on Fadnavis' wife, FIR sought

GST officer quits over Shankaracharya's Adityanath remarks
GST officer quits over Shankaracharya's Adityanath remarks

A GST Deputy Commissioner, Prashant Kumar Singh, resigned in protest against Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand's remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, citing attempts to divide the nation on caste and religious...

India-EU sign 'mother of all' trade deals, says Modi
India-EU sign 'mother of all' trade deals, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the signing of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), saying it accounts for 25 per cent of global GDP and one-third of global trade.

J-K doc braves snow, rides atop excavator to reach hospital
J-K doc braves snow, rides atop excavator to reach hospital

A doctor in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir, braved heavy snowfall and used an excavator to reach his hospital and attend to patients.

IAS Officer Tina Dabi Flag Hoisting Video Goes Viral
IAS Officer Tina Dabi Flag Hoisting Video Goes Viral

A video of IAS officer Tina Dabi during flag hoisting has gone viral. She explains how the mistake happened and clears the air.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO