Follow Rediff on:      
'I am retiring,' says singer Arijit Singh

Tue, 27 January 2026
21:16
Popular Bollywood singer Arijit Singh has announced on Tuesday that he is retiring from playback singing. 

The singer confirmed this in a post on Instagram saying that he will not accept new film assignments. 

Arijit said that he wanted to focus on independent music and live performances.  

"Hello, Happy new year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey," he said in the Instagram post announcing his retirement from playback singing. 

The singer dominated Bollywood charts for over a decade. 

He rose to fame with the film Aashiqui 2 in 2013.

