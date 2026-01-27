History-sheeter gunned down in 'encounter' in TN's Perambalur

19:43

The deceased, identified as Kottu Raja alias Azhaguraja, was a prime suspect in the recent attack on another notorious criminal, Vellai Kali.





Inspector general of police (Central Zone) V Balakrishnan provided a detailed account of the events leading to the encounter during a press briefing.





On January 24, a police escort team was transporting Vellai Kali from Dindigul to Chennai.





While the team stopped for lunch, a gang of more than 10 people, including Azhaguraja, hurled country-made bombs at the vehicle.





"A policeman suffered multiple fractures and severe muscle injuries during this assault and is currently receiving advanced medical treatment in Coimbatore," the IG said.





Following the incident, an attempt to murder case and explosives-related charges were filed at the Mangalamedu police station.





Five special teams were formed to track the suspects.





"Based on intelligence that the group was hiding in Ooty, police tracked and arrested Azhaguraja on Monday evening. Azhaguraja's extensive criminal history included more than five cases, featuring three murder charges, attempt to murder, and violations of the Arms Act," Balakrishnan said.





According to him, during interrogation, Azhaguraja claimed he had hidden weapons and country-made bombs near the Tiruchi-Chennai National Highway.





On Tuesday morning, the Mangalamedu inspector took him to the site to recover the cache. -- PTI

