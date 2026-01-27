HC bars AI film using Pawan Kalyan's son's likeness

21:03

Andhra Pradesh deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan./File image





Justice Tushar Tao Gadela was hearing a suit filed by Akira Nandan alias Akira Desai, claiming that the defendant Sambhawaami Studios LLP created and posted on YouTube a movie of around one hour, allegedly claiming to be the world's first global AI movie that featured the plaintiff Akira in the lead role without his authorisation or permission, violating his right to privacy and personality rights.





"Plaintiff also claims that the AI morphing content portraying fabricated intimate/romantic scenes involving the plaintiff without any authorisation has already had, and has the potential to irreparably damage his name, image, goodwill and reputation resulting from the infringement of the copyright of his personality," the court said.





It is stated that the alleged misuse of AI and deep fake technology also violates his personality rights, moral rights, publicity rights and the right to privacy, as well as breach of copyright recognised under law.





It is also claimed that the said infringement also attempts to defraud the innocent members of the public, the court added.





In its order dated January 23, the court said, "Upon overall appreciation of the facts of the case, prima facie, it appears that the plaintiff is a prominent personality belonging to a highly reputed family in the entertainment industry in the state of Andhra Pradesh." -- PTI

The Delhi high court has restrained the circulation and broadcast of an AI-generated film exploiting the name, personality and likeness of Akira Nandan, son of Andhra Pradesh deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan.