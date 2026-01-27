HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Girl student dies after jumping off from moving auto in Telangana

Tue, 27 January 2026
07:50
Representative image
A 13-year-old girl student of a social welfare residential school in Kamareddy district of Telangana died after jumping from a moving auto-rickshaw on the institute's premises, police said on Monday.

The girl, a student of eighth standard, suffered head injuries in the incident on Sunday evening. She was taken to a hospital where she was declared brought dead.

The girl's family members and others held a protest near the institute in Banswada mandal on Monday accusing the school management of negligence in the incident.

The grief stricken parents of the deceased asked why such a fate was meted out to their daughter.

Seeking justice for their daughter, they told mediapersons no other parents should face such a tragedy. They demanded that the district Collector should come and talk to them.

A case was registered against the auto-driver and the school principal in connection with the incident, police said.

According to police, chairs were brought in an auto-rickshaw to the school on Sunday evening on the eve of Republic Day.

After the chairs were unloaded, four girl students, including the deceased, boarded the three-wheeler requesting the driver for a ride till the school's main gate. After travelling some distance, three girls jumped out of the auto which was not seen by the driver, a police official said.

The deceased girl also jumped like others and fell on the road, suffering a head injury, the official said.

She was taken to a hospital where the doctors said she had already died.
CCTV footage of the incident purportedly showed the girls jumping from the auto-rickshaw. -- PTI 

