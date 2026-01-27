European Council president flaunts OCI card

17:10





"I'm the President of the European Council, but I'm also an overseas Indian citizen. Then, as you can imagine, for me it has a special meaning. I'm very proud of my roots in Goa, where my father's family came from and the connection between Europe and India is something personal to me.





"We conclude today our trade negotiations. We relaunched at the latest meeting that I had the pleasure of hosting in May 2021 in my previous capacity. Our summit sends a clear message to the world. At a time when the global order is being fundamentally reshaped, the European Union and India stand together as strategic and reliable partners. Today, we are taking our partnership to the next level. As the two largest democracies in the world, we are working hand in hand to deliver concrete benefits for our citizens and to shape a resilient global order that underpins peace and stability, economic growth and sustainable development," he added. He shared that EU and India must work together towards shared prosperity and security. -- ANI

European Council President Antonio Costa showed his overseas Indian card during the joint press meet in New Delhi n Tuesday and underlined how the conclusion of negotiations holds a special meaning for him.