European Council president flaunts OCI card

Tue, 27 January 2026
European Council President Antonio Costa showed his overseas Indian card during the joint press meet in New Delhi n Tuesday and underlined how the conclusion of negotiations holds a special meaning for him.

"I'm the President of the European Council, but I'm also an overseas Indian citizen. Then, as you can imagine, for me it has a special meaning. I'm very proud of my roots in Goa, where my father's family came from and the connection between Europe and India is something personal to me.

"We conclude today our trade negotiations. We relaunched at the latest meeting that I had the pleasure of hosting in May 2021 in my previous capacity. Our summit sends a clear message to the world. At a time when the global order is being fundamentally reshaped, the European Union and India stand together as strategic and reliable partners. Today, we are taking our partnership to the next level. As the two largest democracies in the world, we are working hand in hand to deliver concrete benefits for our citizens and to shape a resilient global order that underpins peace and stability, economic growth and sustainable development," he added. He shared that EU and India must work together towards shared prosperity and security. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India-EU deal answer to hegemons using tariffs: Canada
LIVE! India-EU deal answer to hegemons using tariffs: Canada

Gujarat ATS nabs 'lone wolf' planning Prophet insult killings
Gujarat ATS nabs 'lone wolf' planning Prophet insult killings

The Gujarat ATS has arrested a 22-year-old tailor, Faizan Shaikh, accused of being highly radicalized and planning targeted killings in Uttar Pradesh for perceived insults to Prophet Muhammad. He allegedly operated as a 'lone wolf' and...

India-EU sign 'mother of all' trade deals, says Modi
India-EU sign 'mother of all' trade deals, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the signing of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), saying it accounts for 25 per cent of global GDP and one-third of global trade.

Govt rejects Oppn demands for VB-G RAM G Act, SIR debates
Govt rejects Oppn demands for VB-G RAM G Act, SIR debates

The government rejected the opposition's demands for discussions on the VB-G RAM G Act and the SIR in the Budget session of Parliament, stating that the issues had already been debated.

Nod for Rs 22K cr Mumbai-Navi Mumbai airport Metro project
Nod for Rs 22K cr Mumbai-Navi Mumbai airport Metro project

The Maharashtra Cabinet Infrastructure Committee has approved a 35-km Metro project to connect the Mumbai and Navi Mumbai international airports at a cost of over Rs 22,000 crore.

