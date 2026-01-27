HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Entry to Puri Jagannath temple to be restricted for President visit on Feb 4

Tue, 27 January 2026
Share:
23:57
image
The Jagannath Temple in Puri will remain out of bounds for the public for over two hours on February 4 in the wake of President Droupadi Murmu's scheduled visit to the shrine, a senior officer said on Tuesday. 

Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) held a preparatory meeting, chaired by its Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee, for the President's visit to Puri town and the temple. 

Padhee said that Murmu will reach the pilgrim town on the evening of February 3. 

She will perform "Pind daan", a sacred ritual honouring ancestors, at Sweta Ganga tank in Puri the next morning before visiting the 12th-century shrine at about 7.40 am. 

"The President will be received by Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, who is also the chairman of Shree Jagannath temple Managing Committee (SJTMC) and others at the Lion's Gate. She will go for darshan of the deities, and her temple visit is likely to conclude by 8:20 am," Padhee said. 

Deb is the titular king of Puri, while the SJTMC is the apex decision-making body of the temple. 

To ensure security and smooth proceedings during the President's visit, public darshan at the temple will be temporarily suspended from 6 am to about 8.30 am. The devotees can have darshan of the deities before 6 am as the temple gate will open at 4 am, the official said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! UP BJP office bearer resigns over new UGC regulations
LIVE! UP BJP office bearer resigns over new UGC regulations

GST officer quits over Shankaracharya's Adityanath remarks
GST officer quits over Shankaracharya's Adityanath remarks

A GST Deputy Commissioner, Prashant Kumar Singh, resigned in protest against Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand's remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, citing attempts to divide the nation on caste and religious...

India-EU sign 'mother of all' trade deals, says Modi
India-EU sign 'mother of all' trade deals, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the signing of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), saying it accounts for 25 per cent of global GDP and one-third of global trade.

J-K doc braves snow, rides atop excavator to reach hospital
J-K doc braves snow, rides atop excavator to reach hospital

A doctor in Shopian, Jammu and Kashmir, braved heavy snowfall and used an excavator to reach his hospital and attend to patients.

IAS Officer Tina Dabi Flag Hoisting Video Goes Viral
IAS Officer Tina Dabi Flag Hoisting Video Goes Viral

A video of IAS officer Tina Dabi during flag hoisting has gone viral. She explains how the mistake happened and clears the air.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO