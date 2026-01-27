HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Delhi Airport To Shut Third Runway From Feb 16

Tue, 27 January 2026
Delhi airport is planning to shut its third runway, Runway 11R/29L, for nearly five months starting February 16 to carry out a comprehensive upgrade.

The airport, which is operated and managed by GMR Group-led Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), currently handles about 1,400-1,500 aircraft movements (departures and arrivals), and has four runways in total.

'DIAL, in coordination with the Airports Authority of India and other stakeholders, convened multiple high-level consultations to assess and mitigate the impact of closure. Following this, it has been decided that the airport's scheduled movement capacity will be maintained at 1,514 movements per day,' said the airport operator.

This meant that the airlines would not have to cancel flights as the capacity freed up by the suspension of the third runway can be absorbed by the other three. -- Deepak Patel, Business Standard 

