CRPF jawan among four dead in road crash in J-K's Udhampur

Tue, 27 January 2026
12:42
The accident site
The accident site
Four persons, including a CRPF jawan, were killed on Tuesday when a bus hit a parked road carrier and a motorcycle in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. 

The accident occurred near Jakhani-Chenani area on Jammu-Srinagar national highway around 11 am. They said the driver of a bus on its way to Jammu from Doda lost control and hit a motorcycle before colliding with a load carrier which had developed some fault and was being repaired by a mechanic. 

The mechanic and the load carrier driver died on the spot, while two persons travelling in the bus were thrown out of the emergency window and died on the way to hospital, the official said. PTI

