CRPF jawan among four dead in road crash in JK's Udhampur

The accident occurred near Jakhani-Chenani area on Jammu-Srinagar national highway around 11 am.





The officials said the bus on its way to Jammu from Doda lost control and hit a motorcycle before colliding with a load carrier, which was parked nearby and being repaired by a mechanic.





The mechanic and the load carrier driver died on the spot, while two people travelling in the bus were thrown out of the emergency window and died on the way to hospital, they said.





Those killed have been identified as Sanjeev Kumar, a mechanic from Udhampur, Rayes Ahmad from Badgam and Mukesh Prajapati, a CRPF jawan who was posted in Kishtwar and was going to his home in Madhya Pradesh on leave.





Bimla Devi, who was also travelling in the bus, was also injured in the accident.





She has been admitted to Government Medical College Hospital in Udhampur, the officials said.





Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah have expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident.





In a condolence message, the Lt Governor has said, "I am deeply pained by the loss of precious lives in the tragic road accident in Udhampur. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Praying for a speedy recovery of the injured." -- PTI

