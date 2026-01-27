HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Concluded mother of all deals with India: EU Commission

Tue, 27 January 2026
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that India and the European Union have concluded the much-anticipated free trade agreement, touted as the 'Mother of all Deals'. 

In a post on X on Tuesday she called the moment historic and expressed optimism on further strengthening the strategic relationship. She said, "Europe and India are making history today. We have concluded the mother of all deals. We have created a free trade zone of two billion people, with both sides set to benefit. This is only the beginning. We will grow our strategic relationship to be even stronger." 

Union Commerce Minister described the agreement as "A formidable partnership for the world." 

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President of the European Council, Antonio Luis Santos da Costa and President of the European Commission, Ursula Von Der Leyen in the national capital. 

The leaders held a bilateral meeting which took place at Hyderabad House, with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas also in attendance. The leaders displayed the spirit of bonhomie as they met at the Hyderabad House. Earlier, the EU leaders paid tribute to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, by laying a wreath at his memorial in Raj Ghat, as part of their state visit to India. -- ANI

LIVE! India, EU sign historic trade agreement
LIVE! India, EU sign historic trade agreement

India-EU sign 'mother of all' trade deals, says Modi
India-EU sign 'mother of all' trade deals, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the signing of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), saying it accounts for 25 per cent of global GDP and one-third of global trade.

Setback for Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan'; HC pauses censor clearance
Setback for Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan'; HC pauses censor clearance

The ruling virtually makes the fate of the film, originally slated for a Pongal release earlier this month, uncertain.

Europe funding war against...: Scott Bessent on India-EU FTA
Europe funding war against...: Scott Bessent on India-EU FTA

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's remarks come ahead of a high-level summit where India and the European Union are expected to formally announce the conclusion of negotiations on a comprehensive free trade agreement.

Don't Expect Tax Relief In This Budget!
Don't Expect Tax Relief In This Budget!

After the last Budget's announcement of a major tax relief for those earning an annual salary of less than Rs 12 lakh, there is not much that individuals can look forward to in the forthcoming Budget, points out A K Bhattacharya.

