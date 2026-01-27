Concluded mother of all deals with India: EU Commission

12:53





In a post on X on Tuesday she called the moment historic and expressed optimism on further strengthening the strategic relationship. She said, "Europe and India are making history today. We have concluded the mother of all deals. We have created a free trade zone of two billion people, with both sides set to benefit. This is only the beginning. We will grow our strategic relationship to be even stronger."





Union Commerce Minister described the agreement as "A formidable partnership for the world."





On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President of the European Council, Antonio Luis Santos da Costa and President of the European Commission, Ursula Von Der Leyen in the national capital.





The leaders held a bilateral meeting which took place at Hyderabad House, with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas also in attendance. The leaders displayed the spirit of bonhomie as they met at the Hyderabad House. Earlier, the EU leaders paid tribute to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, by laying a wreath at his memorial in Raj Ghat, as part of their state visit to India. -- ANI

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that India and the European Union have concluded the much-anticipated free trade agreement, touted as the 'Mother of all Deals'.