Canada PM May Visit India In March, Ink C$2.8 Bn Uranium Deal

11:06





The two sides could also sign agreements on AI, critical minerals, energy, and a 10-year C$2.8 billion uranium supply deal during Carney's visit. India is exploring more investments from Canadian pension funds as well.





External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar posted on X that he had a telephonic conversation with his Canadian counterpart Anita Anand where the two 'discussed the deepening of' India-Canada 'bilateral cooperation and continued high level exchanges'.





A Reuters report quoted India's High Commissioner to Canada Dinesh Patnaik having said in an interview on Sunday that the Canadian PM could visit India in the first week of March.





'I have a feeling the first week of March is what we are looking at,' Patnaik said.





The Indian diplomat said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal are likely to visit Canada very soon, and that a trade deal could be signed within a year once the negotiations begin. The two sides are currently finalising the terms of reference for the negotiations, sources said.





-- Archis Mohan, Business Standard

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney could visit India in the first week of March, and the two sides are looking at formally starting their negotiations on a free trade deal, with New Delhi and Ottawa having resolved to double bilateral trade to $50 billion by 2030.