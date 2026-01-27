BSE Sensex top gainers today

18:20





However, muted corporate earnings growth and continued flight of foreign capital from Indian equities restricted the gains, traders said.





The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 319.78 points, or 0.39 percent, to settle at 81,857.48.





During the day, it hit a high of 82,084.92 and a low of 81,088.59.





The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 126.75 points or 0.51 percent to end at 25,175.40.





From the 30-Sensex firms, Adani Ports, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, State Bank of India, UltraTech Cement and Bharat Electronics were among the biggest gainers.

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended higher in highly volatile trade on Tuesday, buoyed by heavy buying in bank and metal stocks, a firm trend in global markets and optimism over India-EU FTA.