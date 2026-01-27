HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

BSE Sensex top gainers today

Tue, 27 January 2026
Share:
18:20
image
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended higher in highly volatile trade on Tuesday, buoyed by heavy buying in bank and metal stocks, a firm trend in global markets and optimism over India-EU FTA. 

However, muted corporate earnings growth and continued flight of foreign capital from Indian equities restricted the gains, traders said. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 319.78 points, or 0.39 percent, to settle at 81,857.48. 

During the day, it hit a high of 82,084.92 and a low of 81,088.59. 

The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 126.75 points or 0.51 percent to end at 25,175.40. 

From the 30-Sensex firms, Adani Ports, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, State Bank of India, UltraTech Cement and Bharat Electronics were among the biggest gainers.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India-EU deal answer to hegemons using tariffs: Canada
LIVE! India-EU deal answer to hegemons using tariffs: Canada

Gujarat ATS nabs 'lone wolf' planning Prophet insult killings
Gujarat ATS nabs 'lone wolf' planning Prophet insult killings

The Gujarat ATS has arrested a 22-year-old tailor, Faizan Shaikh, accused of being highly radicalized and planning targeted killings in Uttar Pradesh for perceived insults to Prophet Muhammad. He allegedly operated as a 'lone wolf' and...

India-EU sign 'mother of all' trade deals, says Modi
India-EU sign 'mother of all' trade deals, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the signing of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), saying it accounts for 25 per cent of global GDP and one-third of global trade.

Govt rejects Oppn demands for VB-G RAM G Act, SIR debates
Govt rejects Oppn demands for VB-G RAM G Act, SIR debates

The government rejected the opposition's demands for discussions on the VB-G RAM G Act and the SIR in the Budget session of Parliament, stating that the issues had already been debated.

Nod for Rs 22K cr Mumbai-Navi Mumbai airport Metro project
Nod for Rs 22K cr Mumbai-Navi Mumbai airport Metro project

The Maharashtra Cabinet Infrastructure Committee has approved a 35-km Metro project to connect the Mumbai and Navi Mumbai international airports at a cost of over Rs 22,000 crore.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO