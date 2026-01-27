BSE Sensex top gainers today

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended higher in highly volatile trade on Tuesday, buoyed by heavy buying in bank and metal stocks, a firm trend in global markets and optimism over India-EU FTA.
However, muted corporate earnings growth and continued flight of foreign capital from Indian equities restricted the gains, traders said.
The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 319.78 points, or 0.39 percent, to settle at 81,857.48.
During the day, it hit a high of 82,084.92 and a low of 81,088.59.
The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 126.75 points or 0.51 percent to end at 25,175.40.
From the 30-Sensex firms, Adani Ports, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, State Bank of India, UltraTech Cement and Bharat Electronics were among the biggest gainers.