Brother, sister die after consuming poison in UP

Tue, 27 January 2026
10:21
A brother and sister allegedly died after consuming poison following a family dispute in Banda district of Uttar Pradesh, a police officer said on Tuesday. 

The incident took place near the Bagai river, about 100 metres from Barcha bridge. Baberu Circle Officer Saurabh Singh said farmers working in nearby fields informed the police on Monday after spotting a man and a woman lying unconscious on the river bank. 

The two were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead. The deceased were identified as Anand Prakash Gupta (30) and his sister Chanchal Gupta (34), residents of the Shastri Nagar locality of Naraini town, he said. 

The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination. Preliminary investigation suggests that the siblings took the extreme step due to family discord, the officer said, adding the exact cause of death will be ascertained after the postmortem report. Further investigation is underway. PTI

