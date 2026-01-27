HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
All-party meet ahead of Parliament session underway

Tue, 27 January 2026
11:42
An all-party meeting is underway here on Tuesday to discuss ways to ensure smooth functioning of the two Houses during the upcoming Budget session of Parliament. 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is chairing the customary meeting.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju is among those present. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh is among the opposition leaders attending the meeting. 

While the first part of the session will begin on Wednesday with the address of President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, the Union Budget will be presented on February 1, a Sunday.

The first part of the session will continue till February 13 during which the Motion of Thanks will be discussed and passed. A discussion on the Union Budget will also be taken up. After a recess, the Houses will reconvene on March 9 and the session will conclude on April 2. -- PTI

