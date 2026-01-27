Actor Mimi Chakraborty alleges harassment during stage performance,

08:00

Actress and former Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty has lodged a police complaint alleging harassment during a live stage performance in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, a senior police officer said Monday.





The incident reportedly took place on Sunday at a cultural programme held in the Nayagram area of Bongaon town.





According to the complaint lodged by Mimi, one of the organisers, identified as Tanmay Shastri, allegedly climbed onto the stage while the programme was underway, forcibly stopped the actress's performance and asked her to step down from the stage on Sunday midnight.





Mimi later stated that she felt deeply humiliated by the incident.





The actress later submitted a written complaint via email to the Bongaon police station.





Mimi also shared details of the incident on social media, drawing widespread attention to the issue.





However, the organisers Yuvak Sangha club denied the allegations and claimed that the actress arrived nearly an hour late than the scheduled time.





"Permission for the event was valid only until midnight, and the programme was stopped, keeping in mind the upcoming board examinations of students in the area. Mimi Chakraborty was neither insulted nor harassed, and the allegations made by her are completely baseless", Shastri said, alleging her "bouncers instead misbehaved with him".





The club authorities further alleged misconduct by the actress's security personnel, claiming that her bodyguards forcibly removed women members of the club who were present on the stage to felicitate her at the start of the programme at 11:45 pm.





"We had police permission till 12 midnight. She came more than an hour late. We know she is a big star. But had we continued the soiree beyond 12 midnight, the police would have forcibly stopped the function and prosecuted us," Shastri said.





"However, if she, as a woman and a popular star invited by us, felt insulted, we are sorry for any miscommunication," he added.





Further investigation into the Bongaon incident is currently underway. -- PTI