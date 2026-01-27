Abducted industrialist's son rescued after 2 weeks

13:15

"He was safely rescued by the Jamshedpur Police today, and sent home around 4:30 am," SP (City) Kumar Sivashish told PTI. The accused were planning to shift Kairav to another place, "owing to massive raids by the Jamshedpur Police", an official statement said. Accordingly, the police teams were alerted and deployed on the routes likely to have been used by the abductors, it said.





"Under mounting pressure from the police, the perpetrators set Kairav free on the road on the Chauparan-Barhi section of Hazaribag and fled," the statement said.





A manhunt is on to nab the culprits, it added. Earlier, police had found Kairav's car from Kanderbeda area on National Highway-33 on the night of the incident. Devang Gandhi, a resident of Bistupur, is also the vice-president of the Adityapur Small Industries Association (ASIA). -- PTI

The son of a Jamshedpur-based industrialist, abducted on January 13, was rescued from Barhi in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district in the early hours of Tuesday, police said. Kairav (24), the son of Industrialist Devang Gandhi, was abducted while he was on his way to office in Adityapur industrial area of Seraikela-Kharswan district, they said.