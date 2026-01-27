HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
10 kg of drugs seized, four including police constable arrested in Pune

Tue, 27 January 2026
20:15
Four persons including a police constable have been arrested with the seizure of 9.6 kg of a "narcotic substance" in the district, Pune rural police said on Tuesday. 

The action followed the seizure of 1.5 kg of suspected drugs worth around Rs 2 crore from the possession of Shadab Shaikh (41) by Shirur police on January 17. 

It was yet to be ascertained whether it was mephedrone or alprazolam, according to officials. 

"During Shaikh's interrogation, the names of Dnyandeo Shinde, Rushikesh Chittar and Mahesh Gaikwad cropped up, and 9.6 kg of a narcotic substance were seized from them," said an official, without specifying which drug it was. 

The probe revealed that Chittar had allegedly procured the substance from Shyamsundar Gujar, a constable attached to a police station in Ahilyanagar district. 

"Gujar had stolen it from seized property in a narcotics-related case and sold it to Chittar," the official said, adding that further investigation was on. -- PTI

