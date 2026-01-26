HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'US, India share historic bond': Trump's R-Day greetings

Mon, 26 January 2026
Share:
15:55
image
United States President Donald Trump extended a special message to India on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day and described the ties between two countries as "historic".

"On behalf of the people of the United States, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the government and people of India as you celebrate your 77th Republic Day. The United States and India share a historic bond as the world's oldest and largest democracies," Donald Trump said in his Republic Day greetings to India.

His remarks were shared by the US Embassy in India in a post on X.

Trump's greetings came amid continuing strain in ties between the two countries over a range of issues

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'US, India share historic bond': Trump's R-Day greetings
LIVE! 'US, India share historic bond': Trump's R-Day greetings

Republic Day: Woman officer leads all-male CRPF contingent
Republic Day: Woman officer leads all-male CRPF contingent

The contingent marched on the tune of CRPF song 'desh ke hum hai rakshak' played by the force band on the Kartavya Path.

Republic Day 2026: India displays military might at R-Day parade
Republic Day 2026: India displays military might at R-Day parade

Around 100 artistes heralded the parade, on the theme 'Vividata Mein Ekta (Unity in Diversity) that featured a grand presentation of musical instruments, demonstrating the nation's unity and rich cultural diversity.

Warriors In White Make A Dashing R-Day Debut
Warriors In White Make A Dashing R-Day Debut

'Marching on Kartavya Path is the greatest honour of our lives. Beneath the national flag, the full military might of the nation on display, the cheering crowds and our contingent making a debut -- it is a moment that will remain with us...

'Dhurandhar' actor arrested for allegedly raping maid for 10 years
'Dhurandhar' actor arrested for allegedly raping maid for 10 years

The actor promised the domestic help to marry her, and on that assurance, raped her on multiple occasions.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO