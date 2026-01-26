'US, India share historic bond': Trump's R-Day greetings

United States President Donald Trump extended a special message to India on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day and described the ties between two countries as "historic".





"On behalf of the people of the United States, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the government and people of India as you celebrate your 77th Republic Day. The United States and India share a historic bond as the world's oldest and largest democracies," Donald Trump said in his Republic Day greetings to India.





His remarks were shared by the US Embassy in India in a post on X.



