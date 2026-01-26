HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Three killed in fire at godown in Bengal

Mon, 26 January 2026
19:44
File image
At least three persons were killed in a fire at a godown in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Monday, the police said.

The blaze in the godown, situated at Najirabad area under the Narendrapur police station limits in the outskirts of Kolkata, was brought under control after a seven-hour firefight, a senior police officer said.

Three bodies were recovered from the site during a search operation conducted by the police and fire brigade personnel, he said.

Baruipur police district SP Shubhendu Kumar said the identity of the deceased could not be ascertained as the bodies were charred beyond recognition.

It will be possible to determine whether more people were trapped and killed in the blaze only after the debris is completely cleared, he said.

Initially, six people were reported missing, but the whereabouts of the others remain unknown, he said.

Earlier in the day, Power Minister Aroop Biswas, who visited the spot, told reporters that only after the thick smoke clears, it can be verified whether anyone was trapped inside.

"Demolition squad of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation have been brought in to break the walls to let the smoke out," he said. -- PTI

