Successful India makes world more stable: EU chief

A successful India makes the world more stable, prosperous and secure, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday, after witnessing the 77th Republic-Day celebrations at the majestic Kartavya Path here, a day ahead of the India-EU summit.





Von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa attended the Republic-Day parade as chief guests, joining a select group of global leaders to have graced the country's biggest ceremonial event in the last seven decades.





President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, several other Union ministers, the country's top military brass, foreign diplomats and senior officials were among the spectators.





"It is the honor of a lifetime to be Chief Guests at the Republic Day celebrations. A successful India makes the world more stable, prosperous and secure. And we all benefit," Von der Leyen said on social media after the ceremony.





It was the first time that two top leaders of the European Union attended India's Republic-Day celebrations as chief guests.





Costa and von der Leyen, accompanied by a high-powered delegation, will hold summit talks with Modi on Tuesday.





A small EU military contingent, led by Colonel Frederik Simon Spruijt, also participated in the Republic-Day parade.





At the parade, India displayed its military might that included elite marching contingents, missiles and indigenous weapon systems.

Every year, India invites world leaders to attend its Republic-Day celebrations.





Last year, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto was the chief guest, while French President Emmanuel Macron graced the occasion in 2024 and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in 2023. -- PTI