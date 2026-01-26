HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Singer Prakriti Kakar gets married to Vinay Anand

Mon, 26 January 2026
Share:
12:58
image
Singer Prakriti Kakar, known for tracks such as Majnu, Sona Lagda and Sudhar Ja, tied the knot with entrepreneur Vinay Anand.

The singer shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle on Sunday as she announced the news. 

Kakar opted for a maroon lehenga with golden embroidery and completed the look with emerald statement jewellery. She kept minimal makeup and styled her hair in a bun. Anand wore an ivory sherwani and added matching accessories to it. Both got married on Friday.

"Just Married. 23.01.2026," Kakar wrote in the caption. 

Several celebrities congratulated Kakar and Anand in the comment section. "How beautiful congratulations," wrote Manushi Chhillar. 

"Congratulations," Triptii Dimri said. 

"Congratulations guys," added Stebin Ben.

The couple dated for three years before getting engaged in April 2025.

They shared the engagement news with a post on social media, which read, "All love stories are beautiful, but ours is my favorite. hi fiancee." It comprised a series of pictures from their engagement. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Deeply honoured: Bhansali on R-Day parade cinema tableau
LIVE! Deeply honoured: Bhansali on R-Day parade cinema tableau

Republic Day 2026: India displays military might at R-Day parade
Republic Day 2026: India displays military might at R-Day parade

Around 100 artistes heralded the parade, on the theme 'Vividata Mein Ekta (Unity in Diversity) that featured a grand presentation of musical instruments, demonstrating the nation's unity and rich cultural diversity.

Warriors In White Make A Dashing R-Day Debut
Warriors In White Make A Dashing R-Day Debut

'Marching on Kartavya Path is the greatest honour of our lives. Beneath the national flag, the full military might of the nation on display, the cheering crowds and our contingent making a debut -- it is a moment that will remain with us...

'Dhurandhar' actor arrested for allegedly raping maid for 10 years
'Dhurandhar' actor arrested for allegedly raping maid for 10 years

The actor promised the domestic help to marry her, and on that assurance, raped her on multiple occasions.

Shubhanshu Shukla conferred Ashoka Chakra award
Shubhanshu Shukla conferred Ashoka Chakra award

Group Captain Shukla was commissioned into the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force in June 2006.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO