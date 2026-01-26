HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Republic Day parade: Woman officer leads all-male CRPF contingent

Mon, 26 January 2026
Share:
11:53
image
CRPF Assistant Commandant Simran Bala created history by commanding an all-male contingent of the paramilitary force at the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path here on Monday.
 
The 26-year-old officer who hails from Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district led the squad of 147 personnel from the country's largest paramilitary force.
 
The contingent marched on the tune of CRPF song 'desh ke hum hai rakshak' played by the force band on the Kartavya Path.
 
While there have been instances when women Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officers commanded various Republic Day contingents, this is the first time that a lady officer commanded a full party of male personnel during the annual national event.
 
Bala, who joined the force less than a year back, hails from Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir and is the first woman from the district to join the country's largest paramilitary force in the officer rank.
 
Her village Nowshera is just 11 km from the India-Pakistan Line of Control (LoC) and the area has witnessed many instances of cross-border shelling in the past.
 
"I feel truly honoured to lead the contingent at the Republic Day. I am thankful to the CRPF for giving me this opportunity," she told PTI a few days back during her parade rehearsals.
 
Youngest among three siblings, Bala's grandfather and father have also served in the Army.
 
Bala is a graduate in political science from the Government College for Women in Jammu's Gandhinagar. She was commissioned into the force in April 2025 and is serving in her first posting with the 'Bastariya' battalion in Chattisgarh, tasked to undertake anti-Naxal operations.
 
The about 3.25 lakh personnel-strong CRPF is the country's top internal security force, with its three main theatres of combat being anti-Naxal operations, counter-terrorist offensives in Jammu and Kashmir, and counter-insurgency duties in the northeast. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Deeply honoured: Bhansali on R-Day parade cinema tableau
LIVE! Deeply honoured: Bhansali on R-Day parade cinema tableau

Republic Day 2026: India displays military might at R-Day parade
Republic Day 2026: India displays military might at R-Day parade

Around 100 artistes heralded the parade, on the theme 'Vividata Mein Ekta (Unity in Diversity) that featured a grand presentation of musical instruments, demonstrating the nation's unity and rich cultural diversity.

Warriors In White Make A Dashing R-Day Debut
Warriors In White Make A Dashing R-Day Debut

'Marching on Kartavya Path is the greatest honour of our lives. Beneath the national flag, the full military might of the nation on display, the cheering crowds and our contingent making a debut -- it is a moment that will remain with us...

'Dhurandhar' actor arrested for allegedly raping maid for 10 years
'Dhurandhar' actor arrested for allegedly raping maid for 10 years

The actor promised the domestic help to marry her, and on that assurance, raped her on multiple occasions.

Shubhanshu Shukla conferred Ashoka Chakra award
Shubhanshu Shukla conferred Ashoka Chakra award

Group Captain Shukla was commissioned into the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force in June 2006.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO